Lonestar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000. Kroger makes up 1.3% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,385,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,152,000 after buying an additional 316,799 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Kroger by 423.7% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,226 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Kroger by 185.0% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 192,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 124,701 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.56. 253,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

