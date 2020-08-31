Lonestar Capital Management LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 6.0% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $18,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,330,367. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

