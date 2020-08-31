Lonestar Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Vistra Energy accounts for 3.2% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vistra Energy worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 115,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

