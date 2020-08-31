LUKSO (LYXe) Price Hits $1.34 on Exchanges

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00011447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $666.03 or 0.05671641 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00036017 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017323 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

