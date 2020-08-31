Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 432,356 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,356 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Compugen worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,360,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after acquiring an additional 210,788 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $21,471,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $4,356,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 328,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 2.77. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.