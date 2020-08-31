Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 10,062.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,121 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of TreeHouse Foods worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,984,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,908,000 after acquiring an additional 283,135 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $10,928,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 63.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 219,500 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after acquiring an additional 203,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after acquiring an additional 184,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $43.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $59.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.