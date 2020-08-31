Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 12,612 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of SVB Financial Group worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,698,000 after acquiring an additional 65,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $255.01 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.56.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $176,116.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,762. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.