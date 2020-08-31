Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 286,281 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $28.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

