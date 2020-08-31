Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,813 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.78% of MacroGenics worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 415,334 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 360,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 506.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,855 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $27.30 on Monday. MacroGenics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $114,334.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,589 shares of company stock worth $423,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

