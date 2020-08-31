Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 539.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,288 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Fox Factory worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 112,244 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Fox Factory stock opened at $103.50 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CJS Securities cut shares of Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

