Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,840 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.77% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPPI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 108,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of SPPI opened at $4.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $50,631.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,313 shares in the company, valued at $837,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,587 shares of company stock worth $141,646. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

