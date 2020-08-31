Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 290.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,675 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 734,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,712 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $45.32 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

