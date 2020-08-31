Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,902 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Toll Brothers worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,869 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,071,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,275,000 after acquiring an additional 100,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 717,638 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,870,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,779,194. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,740 in the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.