Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Axis Capital worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 133,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 61,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,807,279.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,305.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 830,596 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $38,074,520.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,650,907 shares of company stock valued at $159,386,226. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.