Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68,412 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after buying an additional 857,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after buying an additional 1,301,361 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,746,000 after buying an additional 1,580,111 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $55.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

