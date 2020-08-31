Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.26 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,175,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $185.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,029.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

