Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

PNC stock opened at $112.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

