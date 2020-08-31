Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.97 Million Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,697 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,328,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,446,000 after buying an additional 874,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 91.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,758,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,638 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 30.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,552,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,538,000 after buying an additional 1,075,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,750,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,072,000 after buying an additional 171,625 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HTA opened at $26.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HTA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

