Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,649 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

