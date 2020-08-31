Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of The Carlyle Group worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.64. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $224,539,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,939,172 shares of company stock valued at $258,687,011 over the last ninety days.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

