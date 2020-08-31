Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 13,555 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $85.55 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 651,635 shares of company stock worth $44,190,216. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.66.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.