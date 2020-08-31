Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 181,234 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4,092.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,234 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,804,000 after buying an additional 350,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,502,000 after buying an additional 418,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after buying an additional 1,081,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,502,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $52.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.