Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,593 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $144.03 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.