Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 307,540 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 1,635.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,540 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,778,000 after buying an additional 348,780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,031,000 after buying an additional 223,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,555,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,887.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 186,140 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,255.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

