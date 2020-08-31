Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 35,847 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $99.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

