Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 36,690 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,058 shares of company stock valued at $18,949,666. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

WWD opened at $87.54 on Monday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.