Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 47,444 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,444 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Immunomedics worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,381,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

IMMU opened at $41.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 3.41. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMMU. Barclays began coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

