Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,252,614 Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,252,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of Limelight Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $142,555.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Disanto sold 59,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $476,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,126 shares of company stock worth $4,071,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

