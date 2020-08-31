Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Masonite International worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $92.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. Masonite International Corp has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $99.99.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

