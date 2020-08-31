Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 856.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483,881 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $6.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.