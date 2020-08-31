Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,239 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $2,672,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $237.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $342.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.81.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

