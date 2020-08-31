Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 143.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 248.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 97.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 170.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $93.90 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $66,221.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,304,461.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.