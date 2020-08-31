Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,041 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $242.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

