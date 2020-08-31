Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NetEase by 150.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 168.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.17.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $504.17 on Monday. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $250.37 and a 1-year high of $517.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.71 and a 200 day moving average of $388.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.