Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 169,326 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169,326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Proofpoint worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFPT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $24,214,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 36.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 343.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $111.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.84.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $274,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,897.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,110,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,597. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.