Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ASML by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,997,000 after purchasing an additional 462,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ASML by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,182,000 after purchasing an additional 234,929 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,086,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 212,676 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 374,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,020,000 after acquiring an additional 201,902 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $379.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.98. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

