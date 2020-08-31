Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 333 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

NYSE SPGI opened at $366.83 on Monday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $367.54. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

