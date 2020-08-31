Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,876 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $96.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.