Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 42,287 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 42,287 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,135,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $175.80 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

