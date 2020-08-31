Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 61,400 Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

