Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 95,269 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,269 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of US Foods worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 379.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in US Foods by 120.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 142.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 257.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USFD opened at $25.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

