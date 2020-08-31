Makena Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $2,647,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,119,340.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,809 shares of company stock valued at $16,882,487 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Mizuho cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.45.

Shares of ARE traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $168.24. 23,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.