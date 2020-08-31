Makena Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Makena Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.84. The company had a trading volume of 94,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,944. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $352.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

