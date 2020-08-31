Makena Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Post comprises 2.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Post worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Post by 292.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Post by 72.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Post by 169.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on POST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

NYSE POST traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

