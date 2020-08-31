Makena Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,001,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,930,000 after acquiring an additional 110,242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 757,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 273,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.76. 390,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,793,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.