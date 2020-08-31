Makena Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.66. The company had a trading volume of 535,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,227,486. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.78.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.