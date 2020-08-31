Makena Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,345 shares during the quarter. ViaSat comprises approximately 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ViaSat worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ViaSat by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ViaSat by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ViaSat by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.79. 3,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,742. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,993.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $81.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. ViaSat’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 2,556,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

