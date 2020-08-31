Makena Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Makena Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,166 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 69,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,708. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

