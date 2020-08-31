Makena Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for 2.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,790,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 657.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,972 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,858,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,277 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 700.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,460,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.49. 16,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

