Makena Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Netflix by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.44 on Monday, hitting $529.33. The stock had a trading volume of 180,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $231.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

